ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

