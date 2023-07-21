Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ANF opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

