Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

