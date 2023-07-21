Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $6,350,266.19 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $6,350,266.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,398.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

AEHR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 315,009 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

