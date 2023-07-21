Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $1,876,300.29 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 36,511 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,876,300.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

