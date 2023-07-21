AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AEye Trading Down 57.6 %

AEye stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

