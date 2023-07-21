AJ Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AJ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

