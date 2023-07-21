Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

