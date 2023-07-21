Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

