Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMPS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.5 %

Altus Power stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $12,973,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

