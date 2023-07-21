Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

