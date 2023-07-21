Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

