American National Bank Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 110,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 84.2% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.1 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
