Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.22. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 77,148 shares trading hands.
Amerigo Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.08 million. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.