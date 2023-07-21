Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.22. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 77,148 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.08 million. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

