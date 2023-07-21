Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1,173.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.