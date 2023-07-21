Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $472,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.6 %
ARI stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.10.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
