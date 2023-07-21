Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Riverview Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.