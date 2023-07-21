Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 58,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,622,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.8% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

