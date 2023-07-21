Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

