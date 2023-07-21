Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 58,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

