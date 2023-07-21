Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,622,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.8% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 155.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

