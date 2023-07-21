Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

