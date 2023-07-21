Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

