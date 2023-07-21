Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

