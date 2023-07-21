Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,676 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $240,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

