Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

