Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

