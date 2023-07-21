Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

