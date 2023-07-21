Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

