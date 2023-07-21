Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $42.74 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

