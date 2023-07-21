Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

