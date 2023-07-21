Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,090,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,639,822.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $6,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.