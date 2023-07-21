Argus Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $168.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $124.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

