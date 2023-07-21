Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 201 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CACI International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,073,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $347.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $355.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

