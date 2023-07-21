Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 249 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.73.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.28 and its 200 day moving average is $273.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

