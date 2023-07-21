Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,650 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.