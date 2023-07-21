Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,926 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

HR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.