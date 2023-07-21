Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 298 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Assurant by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.