Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 496 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

