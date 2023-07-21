Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,097 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

