Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 818 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.