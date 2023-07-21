Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $977,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $333,000.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $220.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.84. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

