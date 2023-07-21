Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $42,098,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in News by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

