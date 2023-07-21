Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,783,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,272.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 742,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 688,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 440,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

FR stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

