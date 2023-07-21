Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,013 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $85.08.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

