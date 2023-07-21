Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,290 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.