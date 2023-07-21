Arizona State Retirement System Buys 215 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Saia by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $410.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.65.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.