Arizona State Retirement System Buys 409 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $151.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

