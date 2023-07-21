Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

