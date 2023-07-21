Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.